Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target upped by Truist from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $80.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
