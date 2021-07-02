Scotiabank Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRX. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

