SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCYX. Aegis decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

