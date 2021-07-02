Secret (SCRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $508,935.00

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Secret has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and approximately $508,935.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002982 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00400920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.01273429 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,372,785 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

