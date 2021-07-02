See results about (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 290

See results about (LON:J) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 338.83 ($4.43).

