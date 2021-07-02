Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops One Day Volume of $489,565.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $489,565.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169336 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.83 or 1.00331242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

