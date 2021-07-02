Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $30.73

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $31.73. Seer shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 2,181 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

