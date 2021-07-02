Sei Investments Co. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.