Sei Investments Co. Has $543,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

