Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,259 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

