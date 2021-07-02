Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STBA. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

