SemiLEDs (LEDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Shares of LEDS opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

