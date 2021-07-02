Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

