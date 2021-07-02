Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Rupert Soames Sells 843,850 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

