ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $587.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefitting from robust growth in subscription revenues. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription revenues, and billings, to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

NYSE:NOW opened at $545.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.61. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paul John Balson raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

