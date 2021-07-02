SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

