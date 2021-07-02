SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 810,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 255,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 102,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,187,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,995 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ambev by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

