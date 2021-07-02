SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after purchasing an additional 743,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

