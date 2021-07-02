SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

