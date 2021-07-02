SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 85.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $321.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

