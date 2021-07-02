SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,155 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

