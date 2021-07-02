Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.38. 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,367 shares of company stock worth $8,779,914. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

