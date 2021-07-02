Shield Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00013917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00129149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00169204 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,610.42 or 0.99757057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

