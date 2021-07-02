ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ShiftPixy by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 1,019.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,269.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

