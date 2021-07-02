Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €185.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €205.64 ($241.93).

ETR:SAE opened at €158.30 ($186.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €160.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €99.80 ($117.41) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

