Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Rises By 79.2%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGTK opened at $0.02 on Friday. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
About Agritek
