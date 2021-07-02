Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 60.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMOV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 5,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484. América Móvil has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in América Móvil by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in América Móvil by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.