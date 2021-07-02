Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 166.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MHN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,374. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

