Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Grows By 166.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MHN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,374. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
