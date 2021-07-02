Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Increases By 180.8%

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MCA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
