Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Increases By 180.8%

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MCA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.