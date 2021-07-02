Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Grows By 100.0%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTAGY remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41. Capita has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

