Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Grows By 100.0%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS CTAGY remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41. Capita has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Capita Company Profile
