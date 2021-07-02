Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Increases By 54.8%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRJC stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.53. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.