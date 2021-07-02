Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases By 69.5%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 292,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CMCT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.