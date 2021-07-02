Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rises By 96.2%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,800 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

