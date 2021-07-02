Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rises By 105.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 823,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $2,699,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,482,861 shares of company stock worth $7,420,854. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.