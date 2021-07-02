Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Grows By 113.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:DHCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,433. Diamondhead Casino has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
