Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Grows By 113.1%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DHCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,433. Diamondhead Casino has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

