Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Declines By 30.0%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FTLB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54.

