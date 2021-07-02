Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Increases By 87.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,027. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

