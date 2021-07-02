Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Rises By 159.1%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the May 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Galaxy Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 37,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,626. Galaxy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

