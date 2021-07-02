Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declines By 51.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,438,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

