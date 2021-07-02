Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Drops By 33.2%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GURE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 6,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,591. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Gulf Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

