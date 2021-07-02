Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Declines By 58.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 12,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,429. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

