Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Grows By 163.3%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile
