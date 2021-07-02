Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Grows By 163.3%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

