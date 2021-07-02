Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Expands By 58.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000.

