Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Expands By 58.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
