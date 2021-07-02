Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 34.9%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,745. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. As a group, analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other INVO Bioscience news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,822 shares of company stock worth $272,856. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $352,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

