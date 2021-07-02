Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Decreases By 40.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTB remained flat at $$25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 1,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,327. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

