Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Declines By 50.0%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 191,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.