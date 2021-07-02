Short Interest in Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Declines By 50.0%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 77,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,321. Neo Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

