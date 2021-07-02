Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Increases By 148.1%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.46 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

