Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 36.2%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,486. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

