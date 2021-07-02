Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Drops By 36.2%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,486. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
