Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Increases By 50.0%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Precision Optics stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

